Rapid Industrialization to Boost Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Growth by 2019-2027

Assessment of the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market

competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, value chain analysis, pricing analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management: Competitive Landscape

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global market. The report also profiles key players operating in the radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market including Boston Scientific Corporation, Diros Technology, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., and St. Jude Medical, Inc. The global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market is dominated by three global players that account for over 88% share of the global market.

Key Segments of the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management Market

By Product Type

RF Generators

Reusable Products Probes Electrodes

Disposable Products Cannulas Needles Single-use Probes and Electrodes



By End-user

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals 500+ Beds 250–499 Beds Less than 250 Beds



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



