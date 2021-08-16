Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Report
The global Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.
The Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Competitive Dynamics
The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with process simulation software providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include Aspen Technology, Inc., Honeywell Process Solutions, KBC (Yokogawa), AVEVA Group Plc, Process System Enterprise, Ltd., Chemstations, Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen, GSE Systems, Inc., Virtual Material Group Inc. (Schlumberger), ProSim, EQ-Comp, Schneider Electric SE, and Bryan Research & Engineering, LLC.
The process simulation software in oil & gas market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Process Simulation Software in Oil & Gas Market
By Component
- Software
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Services
- Consultancy
- Training
- Support
By Operation Type
- Off-shore
- On-shore
- Heavy Oil
- Unconventional
By Application
- Upstream
- Flow Assurance
- Fluid Properties
- Production Facilities
- Equipment Design andAnalysis
- Gathering Systems
- Midstream
- Storage
- Pipeline Design andAnalysis & Pipeline Equipment
- Pipeline Integrity
- Flow Dynamics
- Flow Assurance (Metering &Economics)
- Network Analysis &Optimization
- Oil and Gas Processing
- Oil and Gas Separation
- Sulfur Recovery
- Sweetening
- CO2 Freezing
- Liquefaction
- Dehydration
- Cryogenic Processes
- Refining
- Crude Oil Distillation
- Heavy Oil Processing
- Petrochemicals
- Green Engineering
- HSE Systems
- Flaring
In addition, the report provides analysis of the process simulation software in oil & gas market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
