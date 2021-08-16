Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Report

The global Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas across various industries.

The Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Competitive Dynamics

The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with process simulation software providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include Aspen Technology, Inc., Honeywell Process Solutions, KBC (Yokogawa), AVEVA Group Plc, Process System Enterprise, Ltd., Chemstations, Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen, GSE Systems, Inc., Virtual Material Group Inc. (Schlumberger), ProSim, EQ-Comp, Schneider Electric SE, and Bryan Research & Engineering, LLC.

The process simulation software in oil & gas market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Process Simulation Software in Oil & Gas Market

By Component

Software Cloud-based On-premise

Services Consultancy Training Support



By Operation Type

Off-shore

On-shore

Heavy Oil

Unconventional

By Application

Upstream Flow Assurance Fluid Properties Production Facilities Equipment Design andAnalysis Gathering Systems

Midstream Storage Pipeline Design andAnalysis & Pipeline Equipment Pipeline Integrity Flow Dynamics Flow Assurance (Metering &Economics) Network Analysis &Optimization

Oil and Gas Processing Oil and Gas Separation Sulfur Recovery Sweetening CO2 Freezing Liquefaction Dehydration

Cryogenic Processes

Refining Crude Oil Distillation Heavy Oil Processing

Petrochemicals

Green Engineering HSE Systems Flaring



In addition, the report provides analysis of the process simulation software in oil & gas market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



