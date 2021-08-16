Lacquer Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018 to 2028

The detailed study on the Lacquer Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Lacquer Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Lacquer Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Lacquer Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Lacquer Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Lacquer Market introspects the scenario of the Lacquer market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Lacquer Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Water-based lacquers have gained significant popularity in the recent past, on account of the broader push towards sustainability. Although solvent-based lacquers offer a glossy shine that survives the wear and tear for years, the raw materials and chemicals used in manufacturing these products have proven to be hazardous to human health and the environment. End-users have not been oblivious to these challenges, and a steady shift towards water-based solvents has been witnessed in many lucrative markets. However, water-based solvents come with their own set of challenges. Although they serve the ‘environmentally-friendly’ criteria, their actual performance leaves a lot to be desired. Longer wait times between coats and high price continue to impede widespread adoption of water-based lacquers. However, manufacturers are focusing on addressing the limitations associated with water-based solvents to consolidate their position.

Demand for lacquers is pretty much evenly spread over a range of industries, including automotive, architectural, furniture, and cosmetics to name a few. Traditionally, furniture industry has accounted for the bulk of demand, however, applications in cosmetics industries have complemented demand. Surging demand from cosmetics industry is a lucrative opportunity that manufacturers are focusing on leveraging. Demand has also been complemented by the steadiness in the automotive industry. Automotive sales have been healthy in the US, China, and India, with a rapidly emerging middle class demographic ramping up demand. The fortunes of the lacquer market are directly linked to the broader developments in the automotive industry, and it is highly likely that steadiness in the automotive sector will create sustained growth opportunities for manufacturers.

