Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global electric vehicle charging stations equipment market market was valued at about $89.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $318.68 billion at a CAGR of 37.3% through 2022.

The electric vehicle charging stations equipment market consist of sales of the equipment required in the setup of electric vehicle charging stations. These electric vehicle charging stations are used to recharge the vehicles by connecting to the electricity source.

Major players in the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market are ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, The New Motion BV,, Tesla Motors Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc.

National and international legislatives policies for promoting the electric vehicle (EV) is driving the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market. The scheme to provide incentives so as to motivate investors in buying electric vehicles and installing the EV charging stations help in driving the electric vehicle charging stations market. Thus, help in boosting the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market. For example, in May 2016, an attractive scheme was launched by German government to provide a direct discount of $4,520 for EV buyers.

The limited driving range of electric vehicles (EV) is one of the major factors restraining the EV market thereby affecting the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market. The driving range of EV is shorter than the gasoline vehicles. This limitation is due to various factors such as passenger capacity, use of air conditioning and the need of margin to be retained before the next recharge. Thus, affecting the sales of EV which is thereby decreasing the need for setting up more charging power stations and the requirement for the EV charging stations equipment falls, therefore restraining the market growth.

