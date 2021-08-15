Tahini Market – Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2017 to 2026

The detailed study on the Tahini Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Tahini Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Tahini Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Tahini Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Tahini Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Tahini Market introspects the scenario of the Tahini market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Tahini Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Tahini Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Tahini Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Tahini Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Tahini Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Tahini Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2026

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Tahini Market:

What are the prospects of the Tahini Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Tahini Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Tahini Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Tahini Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Use of Tahini in Various Food Domains to Influence the Growth of the Global Market

Albeit it’s culinary and cultural importance since ancient times, tahini has tapped different food sectors such as desserts, smoothies, baked foods and cocktails. For instance, Michigan Bakery – Zingerman’s Bakehouse – is using tahini in its Jewish rye bread. Additionally, according to this bakery, tahini is an intriguing addition in its sweet products that include tahini filled croissant and tahini date cookies. Moreover, apart from baked foods, tahini is also being used in ice creams and cocktails. For example, it is mixed with Indonesian liqueur that is derived from sugarcane, tequila, chocolate syrup and coconut milk.

Rise of tahini in Western world by its use in different cuisines and food products has coincided with the growing consumer taste for healthy foods. This statement is justified with growing use of tahini sauce in sweet treats and sandwiches that gives an umami kick to the food product. The usability of tahini in variety of food products such as sweets, bakery and confectioneries and cocktails is expected to complement the demand for tahini consequently fuelling the growth of the global tahini market during the period of assessment.

Moreover, tahini is available in different flavors such as roasted garlic herb and wild oregano. Flavored tahini, typically in paste form, is widely used in tahini based dips, which is expected to trigger the demand for tahini worldwide. For example, flavored tahini finds its use in various sauces, for instance, lemon-yogurt sauce especially used in crispy fish fillets. In addition, creamy tahini based hummus dips for pita chips and fresh veggies, tahini as topping for grilled fish and as a sandwich spread are increasing its popularity in the food world, subsequently fuelling tahini’s demand and supplementing its market’s growth.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

