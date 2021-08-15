Know How Dental Gypsum Market Is trending In Key Regions To Reach At Next Level In Coming Years?

Global Dental Gypsum Market to reach USD 74.5 million by 2025.Global Dental Gypsum Market valued approximately USD 56 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Dental Gypsum Market is continuously growing at significant pace across the world. The major driving factor of global Dental Gypsum market are rising trend of dental implant and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. In addition, rising disposable income and population growth in developing countries are major factor that contributes towards the development of dental gypsum market. The major restraining factor of global dental gypsum market is increasing adoption of alternatives to Type 1 dental gypsum and limited reimbursement for dental care. Many dental restoration and appliances are constructed outside the patient’s mouth using model and dies which should be accurate replicas of the patients hard and soft tissues. The major benefit of dental gypsum is it has quick setting time, it has high productivity, it reduced supervision due to careful quality checking, it can be easily applied for decorative purpose, gypsum is readily available raw material and it highly resistant to fire.

The regional analysis of Global Dental Gypsum Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to versatile inclination of the consumers towards dental treatment. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global dental gypsum market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing popularity in the cosmetic dentistry.

The major market player included in this report are:

• USG

• Heraeus Kulzer

• YOSHINA GYPSUM

• Formula (Saint-Gobain)

• SDMF

• Kerr Dental

• Nobilium

• Dentona AG

• ETI EMPIRE DIRECT

• Whip-Mix

• GYPROCK

• GP Building Product

• Saurabh Minechem

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

. Dental Plaster

. Model Dental Stone

. Die Dental Stone

By Application:

. Hospital

. Clinic

. Others

By Regions:

. North America

o U.S.

o Canada

. Europe

o UK

o Germany

. Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

. Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

. Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Dental Gypsum Market in Market Study:

. Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

. Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

. Venture capitalists

. Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

. Third-party knowledge providers

. Investment bankers

. Investors

