Interventional Neurology Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

Interventional Neurology Market:

Executive Summary

Global Interventional Neurology Market is valued approximately at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Interventional neurology is the novel procedure adopted for the non-surgical treatment in neurological diseases. Interventional neurology has wide range of application in the diagnosis of peripheral systems and nervous system. Large target patient population, ongoing product development and commercialization and favorable medical reimbursements are key driving forces of market growth. As per the World Health Organization, Neurological disorder accounts for 6.3% of the global diseases burden. According to the European Academy of Neurology, in 2018, about 220.7 million people in Europe suffer from neurological diseases. In addition, expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets coupled with growing demand for effective neurovascular devices are further contributing towards the market growth. Moreover, increasing research activities in the field of neurovascular therapies and rising demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, in 2018, with the rising cases of neurological disorder government spend about USD 1.14 billion for the treatment and providing awareness of CNS disorders. Also, In United States the total spending on mental health treatment accounts for 2.4% of total government health spending along with the median allocation of fund in the psychiatric hospital by government is 80% of total government health spending. However, Stringent regulations and lack of skilled Neurosurgeons impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global interventional Neurology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population, high purchasing power coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising geriatric population, growing disposable income, rising incidences of neurological diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Interventional Neurology market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty and Stenting Systems

Support Devices

Neurothrombectomy Devices

By Disease Pathology:

Ischemic Strokes

Cerebral Aneurysms

Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas

Other Disease Pathologies

