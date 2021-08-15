Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Anesthesia Disposables Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global anesthesia disposables market was valued at about $0.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $0.3 billion at a CAGR of -0.3% through 2022.

The anesthesia disposables market consists of sales of anesthesia disposables and related services. These disposables include onetime use anesthesia circuits, anesthesia masks, sample lines, filters/Heat & Moisture Exchangers (HMEs), breathing bag, endotracheal tubes, and laryngeal masks. The Anesthesia disposables are easy to use and portable devices. To a large extent, they have replaced the reusable ones and are largely used to the whole body or a targeted part of the body during tests and surgical operations so that the patient does not experience the pain and other sensations.

Major players in the anesthesia disposables market are Ambu A/S (Denmark), Medline Industries, Inc. (USA), Smiths Medical, (USA), Teleflex, Inc. (USA) and Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)

The increase in aging population leads to increased surgeries driving the anesthesia disposable market. Increasing life expectancies paired with age-related comorbidities have resulted in the growth of elderly population who undergo surgeries. The prevalence of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, thyroid disease, and emphysema is steadily increasing, which is proportionally increasing the number of surgeries coupled with growing prevalence of diseases.

Lack of trained anesthesiologists is restraining the market. Anesthetist plays a very vital role in patient’s care during and post any surgery or operation. They acquire the ability to offer a premium level care to their patients. As with the increase in number of patients especially for surgery and operations across the globe, the demand of skilled and trained anesthetists also increase. To meet rising patient demand for anesthesia services, countries are facing critical shortage of skilled and trained anesthetists. For example, in 2017, Centre for Workforce Intelligence, a unit of UK NHS staffing agency Health Education England stated that according to their study, the demand for anesthetic services would grow by 25% by 2033

