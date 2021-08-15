Express Delivery Market : Advancements and Efficient Clinical Outcomes would Drive the Industry Growth with Top Key Player’s Analysis 2019 – 2027

Latest Study on the Global Express Delivery Market

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the Express Delivery market offers valuable insights related to the future prospects of the Express Delivery market. The underlying trends, prospective opportunities, impeding factors, and notable market drivers are analyzed in the presented report.

As per the study, the Express Delivery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic elements that are expected to influence the trajectory of the Express Delivery market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Indispensable Insights Related to the Express Delivery Market Included in the Report:

Estimated output of the Express Delivery market in 2019

Growth factors and restraints likely to influence the dynamics of the Express Delivery market

Growth prospects of the Express Delivery market in various regions

Parameters expected to shape the growth of the Express Delivery market

Company profiles of established players in the Express Delivery market

An in-depth evaluation of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by informative and relevant list of figures, tables, and graphs.

key players operating in the global dry suits market are as follows

DHL International GmbH

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Schenker AG

FedEx Corporation,

The United States Postal Service,

YTO Express Group Co.,

Express Mail Service,

TNT Express

Aramex

AfterShip

Global Express Delivery Market: Dynamics

Growth in E-commerce

Rapid growth in urbanization and rise in disposable income of consumers are driving the e-commerce industry. Inclination toward online services owing to the rise in usage of smartphone devices has resulted in growth of trade through online portals. This, in turn, has been driving the global express delivery industry. Increase in Internet penetration has led to a rise in last-mile delivery services. Additionally, prominent e-commerce players such as Amazon are focusing on improvement of their speed of delivery and reach. Thus, these companies are investing significantly in express delivery services.

Increase in Value-added Services

Major players operating in the express delivery services have changed their business models with deeper engagement in customer relationship in order to provide a varied range of value-added services in domestic, cross border, and inter-regional trades. These include sorting and grading of products, packaging, picking, order processing through storage, management information systems (MIS), analytics services in mobile tracking applications, logistics supply chain, online tracking of parcels, e-mail alerts and SMS, and hub-to-spoke collection centers.

Global Express Delivery Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global express delivery market can be segmented into:

B2B

B2C

C2C

In terms of service, the global express delivery market can be bifurcated into:

Online

Offline

In terms of application, the global express delivery market can be divided into:

Domestic

International

The report on the global express delivery market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on different segments of the market across regions.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Express Delivery market:

Which end-use is likely to dominate the Express Delivery market in terms of demand and share? What is the scope for innovation in the Express Delivery market? How are the evolving regulatory policies expected to impact the growth of the Express Delivery market? Which region is likely to offer a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Express Delivery market? How are market players aiming to enhance their manufacturing/production capacity?

