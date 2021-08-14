Mixed Carotenoids Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Global Mixed Carotenoids market report

Market Segmentation

On the basis end use, the mixed carotenoids market has been segmented as-

Food & Beverage Industry

Food Service Industry

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis nature, the mixed carotenoid market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the mixed carotenoids market has been segmented as –

B2B

B2C Specialty Stores Hypermarkets Online Stores



Mixed Carotenoids Market: Key Players

The key market players of mixed caretenoids are Carotec Inc., Excelvite Inc,. Cognis Corporation (BASF), Karuna Corporation, E.I.D Parry India Ltd, Now Foods Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Country Life LLC, Solgar Inc There are various other market key players for carotenoids, who are expected to enter mixed carotenoids market due to its increasing demand.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Mixed carotenoids are used as a supplement for vitamin A, which is essential for vision, reproduction, cell division, and cell growth. Trend for skin tanning and sunbathe is usually found in North America, Europe regions, high exposure to Ultraviolet radiations during sunbathing is one of the reasons for skin cancer. Studies show that high consumption of mixed carotenoids increases yellowness in skin showing the same effect as of skin tanning.. In few studies, mixed carotenoids are known to inverse associations of cancer causing genes in breast cancer risk in women. They also play an important role in minimizing the development of chronic diseases. Mixed carotenoids slows down the process of cellular aging which could be foreseen as a new opportunity in the cosmetic industry. Color is an important factor in the food and beverage industry which influence the consumer's perception in relating to the food item. Mixed carotenoids are natural color pigments and food additives and are widely used in bakery products, beverages, dairy products and in confectionery. Thus mixed carotenoids market exhibit various health benefits with a potential increase in a market into the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

