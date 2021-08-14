Global Aquaculture Market to Top With USD 509,743.0 Million By 2027

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global aquaculture market. The production and consumption rate of seafood is expanding rapidly with China and India being the major markets for the aquaculture industry. The Asia Pacific has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of aquaculture products. Fisheries and aquaculture production highly contributor to national economies across the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by the presence of players such as Bakkafrost, Cermaq Group AS, Farallon Aquaculture Group, Lerøy, Mowi ASA, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, and Tassal Group, among others.

The global aquaculture market accounted for US$ 264,470.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 509,743.0 Mn by 2027.

A detailed SWOT analysis of Aquaculture Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Aquaculture Market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Aquaculture Market by Type and Culture Environment from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Aquaculture Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Bakkafrost

Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.

Cermaq Group AS

Cooke Aquaculture Inc

Danish Salmon A/S

Farallon Aquaculture Group

FIFAX AB

HESY Aquaculture B.V

Lerøy

Mowi ASA

NIRI AS

Selonda Aquaculture SA

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

TASSAL

Thai Union Group PCL

The market report pulls in the most peculiar bits of knowledge of this business additionally makes Aquaculture forecast that is important out there.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisition were observed as the most adopted strategies in global aquaculture market. Few of the recent developments in the global aquaculture market are listed below:

2019: Bakkafrost purchased all outstanding shares of North Landing Ltd. In order to form a base of operation in the US and enhance their abilities to serve our customers.

2019: Cooke acquired Farallon Aquaculture de Nicaragua, which is a vertically integrated farmer and a supplier of frozen shrimp across Asia, Europe and the US.

2018: Cooke Inc., acquired the Seajoy Seafood Corporation group which is considered to be one of the largest vertically integrated and premium shrimp farms in Latin America.

The report analyzes factors affecting Aquaculture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Aquaculture market in these regions.

