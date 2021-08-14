Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boiler Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Types and Forecast 2027

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) enables boilers and power plants to achieve maximum flexibility while burning a wide range of fuels. The market for CFB boilers has seen a noteworthy growth over the past few years attributed to increased need for power. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding harmful gas emission in the atmosphere has also influenced the market growth. These boilers operates at a comparatively lower temperature in comparison to conventional boilers thus, reducing the harmful gas emission levels. Additionally, rising demand for bioenergy in mature as well as emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant opportunity to the CFB boilers market.

The “Global CFB Boiler Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the CFB Boiler industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global CFB Boiler market with detailed market segmentation by types, capacity, types of fuel, end-user and geography. The global CFB Boiler market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Harbin Electric International Company Limited, Foster Wheeler Ltd., Alstom, General Electric, Formosa Heavy Industries Corporation, Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd., Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction and Thermax Ltd. among others.

