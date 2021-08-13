Patient Handling Equipment Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2026

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Patient Handling Equipment Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Patient Handling Equipment market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Patient Handling Equipment market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Patient Handling Equipment market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Patient Handling Equipment market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/5788?source=atm

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Patient Handling Equipment from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Patient Handling Equipment market

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Overview

The international market for patient handling equipment market has been prophesized to rise at a robust CAGR rate of 10.4% over the forecast timeframe that extends from 2017 to 2024. Such a growth of the market for patient handling equipment market is primarily due to the rising risk of caregivers’ injury, increasing geriatric population, and also the risk of injury to the patients while handling them manually. Apart from that, other factors such as rising incidences of disabilities, implementation of rules and regulations that pertain to the safety and security at many of the healthcare facilities.

As the report on global patient handling equipment estimates, the said market would be worth around US$ 22.4 bn towards the end of forecast period, i.e. by 2024. The estimated amount at the end of 2024 has substantially risen from an evaluated market valuation of US$11.2 bn in the year 2017. The industry of healthcare is at present thriving in many a number of emerging and developed economies.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The international market for patient handling equipment is experiencing many new favorable market options such as the provision of rental that is coming up as a trend in the market amongst those patients who need lifts and slings for a short period of time in the settings of healthcare system. In addition to that, the arrangement for flexible payment option of rent makes providers of rent to manage flow of cash all the year around. These various factors are anticipated to further spearhead the growth of the said market. The drivers that are primarily responsible for the growth of the market include factors such the soaring need for aversion of musculoskeletal injuries that could happen both to the patients and to the care givers owing to physical actions like manual uplifting of patients. In those cases, the said patient handling equipment are regarded as the apt choice to uplift patients in the right way. In addition to that, the savings on manual labor could now be utilized for the procurement of equipment like medical beds that come with assistive technology, patient lifts, and many such types of equipment. Such patient handling equipment eventually diminishes the role that caregivers play in helping patients.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis

The market research study on patient handling equipment also comes with regional analysis and segmentations of the said market. In accordance with the said study, the market spreads across the regions of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific (APAC). Emerging economies such as Sri Lanka, India, and China lack regulatory and legal protocols associated with handling of caregivers and patients. As such, the system of healthcare in these parts of the world can be considered moderately fragmented. The market is marked with the presence of medium and small scale end-users that are devoid of the benefits arising out of patient handling equipment.

However, owing to the political pressures coming out of international bodies that pressurize on improving services of the healthcare segment worldwide, it is prophesized that many countries would now be coming out with new rules and regulations for the progress of healthcare system that centers on patients. These initiatives by various governments are meant for the improvement the standard and quality of patient care and as such the same are anticipated to bolster market growth.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Company Profiling

Taking vendor landscape into consideration, the market for patient handling equipment can be regarded as moderately fragmented and the market players has been focusing on strategically important moves like partnerships, mergers and acquisitions so as to reinforce their hold on the said market.

The prominent market players that are operating in the world market for patient handling equipment are ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group), DJO Global, Invacare Corporation, Patterson Medical, Stryker Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC, and Hill-Rom Holdings. The company, ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group), is considered as the leading market player in the international market for patient handling equipment in the year 2017.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Devices Laser devices Rotational devices Orbital devices Directional devices



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Product Type Lifting Slings Wheelchairs Medical Beds Ambulatory Aids Shower, Bath and Toileting Equipment Others



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by End User Hospital Nursing Home Assisted Living Facility Home Healthcare Others (Trauma, Rehabilitation & Paramedical Centers)



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Latin America Middle East & Africa



The global Patient Handling Equipment market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Patient Handling Equipment market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/5788?source=atm

Reasons why you should buy this report

Understand the current and future of the Patient Handling Equipment Market in both developed and emerging markets.

The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Patient Handling Equipment business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Patient Handling Equipment industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth.

The latest developments in the Patient Handling Equipment industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.

Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/5788?source=atm

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Patient Handling Equipment market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Patient Handling Equipment Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Patient Handling Equipment market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Patient Handling Equipment market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Patient Handling Equipment market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald