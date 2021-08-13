Neurovascular Occlusion Devices Market Explored By New Report For The Forecast 2019 – 2027

“

The Neurovascular Occlusion Devices market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts.

As per the latest business intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research, the Neurovascular Occlusion Devices market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Neurovascular Occlusion Devices market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.

All the players running in the global Neurovascular Occlusion Devices market are elaborated thoroughly in the Neurovascular Occlusion Devices market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.

key players in the market, and development of new devices by market players

Drivers of Global Neurovascular Occlusion Devices Market

The global neurovascular occlusion devices market is expected to be driven by various factors such as technological advancements, increase in demand for neurological devices for management of various neurological disorders, and rise in number of players focusing on development of new neurovascular occlusion devices

Prevalence of various neurovascular diseases such as aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, cavernous malformations, and stroke has been increasing since the last few years. According to UCLA Health, deaths due to neurovascular diseases increased by 18% worldwide in 2017.

Growth in the neurovascular occlusion devices market can also be ascribed to the increase in research and development efforts by market players and promising products in pipeline. Flex Embolization Device by Medtronic is currently under development. The device is expected to be used for endovascular treatment of adults with large or giant wide-necked intracranial aneurysms (IAs) in the internal carotid artery.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Neurovascular Occlusion Devices Market

North America is expected to account for the prominent share of the global neurovascular occlusion devices market during the forecast period. Growth of the neurovascular occlusion devices market in the region can be ascribed to an increase in investment in the medical device industry, availability of specialty care centers such as neurology hospitals and research centers, and growth in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures to treat life threatening neurological disorders.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), neurovascular disease is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. According to UCLA Health, the number of deaths due to neurological disorders increased by 50.5% in the U.S. from 3,26,000 to 4,90,00 per year.

Advancements in neurovascular disease therapies and increase in awareness about contribution of neurovascular to number of diseases such as dementia are projected to drive the neurovascular occlusion devices market

Key Players in Global Market

Major players operating in the global neurovascular occlusion devices market are:

MicroVention Inc. (Terumo Europe NV)

MEDIKIT Co., Ltd.

Anaconda Biomed SL

Penumbra, Inc.

Medtronic

Terumo Medical Corporation

Global Neurovascular Occlusion Devices Market: Research Scope

Global Neurovascular Occlusion Devices Market, by Treatment

Embolization Coils

Catheters

Global Neurovascular Occlusion Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Neurovascular Occlusion Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

