Global Ski Market 2020 Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Business Strategies, Key Statistics, Top Key Players, Applications and Regional Overview

Scope of the Report:

The report titled “Global Ski Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018 Edition)” provides an in-depth analysis of the global ski market by skier visits, skiers and ski resorts. The report also gives an insight of the global ski market by region, etc.

The report provides a regional analysis of the ski market, including the following regions: Alps, America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global ski market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2018, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the global ski market is consolidated by two big players, Vail Resorts, Inc. and Aspen Skiing & Co. LLC.

Further, key players of the ski market Vail Resorts, Inc., Aspen Skiing & Co. LLC. and Prince Hotels Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage:

Alps

America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Company Coverage:

Vail Resorts, Inc.

Aspen Skiing Co., LLC

Prince Hotels Inc.

Executive Summary:

Ski is a snow sport. In earlier days, ski was a means of transportation in snowy areas. The act of manoeuvring long pair of flat runners called skis that are attached to boots or quality plastic shoes is called skiing. Several types of competitive skiing events are recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the International Ski Federation (FIS).

There are several forms of skiing that include, Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Off-Piste Skiing, Backcountry Skiing, etc. The ski gear include, boots, skis, poles, helmets, ski gloves, ski suits, etc. The ski market has been segmented into skiers, skier visits and ski resorts. The ski also includes lifts that include aerial lifts or surface lifts.

The global ski market by number of skier visits has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2010-2011 and projections are made that the market would rise by number of skier visits in the next one-two years i.e. 2017-2018 tremendously. The ski market is expected to increase due to growth in GDP per-capita, growing global youth population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, seasonal nature of industry, increasing unemployment, etc.

Some Points from Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Ski: An Overview

2.1.1 Evolution of Ski

2.1.2 Types of Skiing and Ski Equipment

2.1.3 Ski Market Segmentation

2.1.4 Types of Ski Lifts

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Ski Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Ski Market by Number of Skier Visits

3.1.2 Global Ski Market Skier Visits by Geography

3.1.3 Global Ski Market Top Ski Resorts by Skier Visits

3.1.4 Global Ski Market Top Ski Resorts Skier Visits by Geography

3.1.5 Global Ski Market by Number of Skiers

3.1.6 Global Ski Market Skiers by Geography

3.1.7 Global Ski Market Ski Resorts by Geography

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Alps Ski Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Alps Ski Market by Skier Visits

4.1.2 Alps Ski Market Skier Visits by Regional Distribution

4.2 America Ski Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 America Ski Market by Skier Visits

4.2.2 America Ski Market Skier Visits by Regional Distribution

4.2.3 The US Ski Market by Skiers Visits

4.2.4 The US Ski Market by Operating Ski Resorts

4.2.5 The US Ski Market Operating Ski Resorts by Regional Distribution

4.3 Eastern Europe & Central Asia Ski Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Eastern Europe & Central Asia Ski Market by Skier Visits

4.3.2 Eastern Europe & Central Asia Ski Market Skier Visits by Regional Distribution

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ski Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Asia-Pacific Ski Market by Skier Visits

4.4.2 Asia-Pacific Ski Market Skier Visits by Regional Distribution

4.4.3 China Ski Market by Skier Visits and Number of Ski Resorts

4.5 Western Europe Ski Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Western Europe Ski Market by Skier Visits

4.5.2 Western Europe Ski Market Skier Visits by Regional Distribution

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Escalating Global GDP Per-Capita

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Skinny Skis

5.1.3 Augmented Growth Rate of Emerging Economies

5.1.4 Growing Global Youth Population

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Global Unemployment as a Threat

5.2.2 Seasonal Nature of Industry

5.2.3 Disadvantage of Ski Market

5.2.4 Disapproving Conditions of Weather

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Share of National and Foreign Skiers by Geography

5.3.2 Supplementary Time for Leisure Activities

5.3.3 Business Consolidation

5.3.4 Innovation in the Industry

5.3.5 Speedy Growth in Asian Markets

5.3.6 Growing Interest in Indoor Ski

5.3.7 Government Support

5.3.8 Initiatives on Environmental and Technological Front

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Ski Market Players: A Financial Representation

6.2 North America Ski Market: Player Analysis

6.2.1 North America Ski Market Resorts by Visitors

6.2.2 North America Ski Market Players by Resorts

7. Company Profile

7.1 Vail Resorts, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Aspen Skiing Co., LLC

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Business Strategy

7.3 Prince Hotels Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Business Strategy

