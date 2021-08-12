Global Movie Theatres Market 2020-2022 Emerging Trends, Latest Technology, Industry Size, Business Strategies, Regional Demand and Top Companies Analysis

Scope of the Report:

The report entitled “Global Movie Theatres Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022 Edition)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global movie theatres market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes market in terms of value as well as volume, market share by region and screen format. A detailed analysis of global movie theatre screen has also been provided in the report which includes sizing of 3D digital screen and premium large format screen in terms of volume and screen share by region.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495570

The report provides detailed regional/country analysis of the movie theatre market:

U.S.

Asia Pacific

China

India

EMEA

The UK and

Latin America

Regional analysis include market sizing by value of each region, historical and forecast. In Asia Pacific, China is the leading country accounted for more than half of the total market in the region.

Growth of the global movie theatre market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

A brief company profiling of major market players namely AMC/Carmike, Regal Entertainment, and Cinemark has been provided in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.

Company Coverage:

AMC/Carmike

Regal Entertainment

Cinemark

Executive Summary:

A movie theatre is a place which comprises an auditorium for watching movies. In movie theatres, film is projected with a movie projector on a large projection screen at the front of the auditorium while the songs, dialogue and music are played though a number of speakers. A wide variety of movies are shown at theatres ranging from blockbuster, animated films, and documentaries.

Movie theatres are broadly categorized into four types namely Multiplexes and megaplexes, IMAX, Independent and Second Run and Drive In. A place at a movie theatre where tickets are bought or reserved is known as box office.

The global movie theatre market has grown at a rapid pace in the past few years with the high growth of the global box office market. The global box office market increased at a notable CAGR over span of five years, i.e. 2013-2017 and predictions are that the market would follow the same trend over the forecasted period as well i.e. 2018-2022.

Growth in the market are primarily driven by factors such as: digitization in the media and entertainment space, innovation in the film industry, rising number of frequent moviegoers, investment in new theatre technology and rising consumer spending on box office etc.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-movie-theatres-market-size-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2022-edition

Some Points from Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Movie Theatre

2.1.1 Types of Movie Theatre

2.2 Overview of Box Office

2.2.1 Top 20 International Box Office Markets

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Theatrical and Home Entertainment Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Theatrical and Home Entertainment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Theatrical and Home Entertainment Market by Segments (Theatrical, Digital Home Entertainment, Physical Home Entertainment)

3.2 Global Box Office Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Box Office Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Box Office Market by Region

3.2.3 Global Box Office Market by Country

3.3 Global Movie Theatre Screen Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Movie Theatre Market by Screen Format

3.3.2 Global Movie Theatre Screen by Volume

3.3.3 Global Movie Theatre Screen by Region

3.3.4 Global Movie Theatre Screen Count by Region

3.3.5 Global Movie Theatre Screen Count by Country

3.3.6 Global Movie Theatre Market by Digital-3D Screen Count

3.3.7 Global 3D-Digital Screen Count by Region

3.3.8 Global Movie Theatre Market by Premium Large Format Screen Count

3.3.9 Global Premium Large Format (PLF) Screen Count by Region

3.4 Global Movie Theatre Admission Analysis

3.4.1 Global Movie Theatre Admission by per Capita

3.4.2 Global Movie Theatre Market by Movie Pass Subscribers

4. Region/Country Analysis

4.1 The U.S. Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.1.1 The U.S. Box Office Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Movie Theatre Screen by Format

4.1.3 The U.S. Movie Theatre Screen Count by Format

4.1.4 The U.S. Movie Theater Market by Premium Large Format Screen Count

4.1.5 The U.S. Movie Theatre Market by Volume

4.1.6 The U.S. Top 10 Box Office Movies Comparison: 3Q17 vs 3Q16

4.1.7 The U.S. Movie Theatre Market by Admission

4.1.8 The U.S. Movie Theatre Market by Movie Pass Admission

4.1.9 The U.S. Movie Theatre Market by Number of Moviegoers

4.1.10 The U.S. Movie Theatre Market by Movie Pass Purchase

4.2 Asia Pacific Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Box Office Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Movie Theatre Market by Digital-3D Screen Count

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Movie Theatre Market by Premium Large Format Screen Count

4.3 China Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.3.1 China Box Office Market by Value

4.3.2 China Domestic Box Office Market by Value

4.3.3 China Movie Theatre Admission by per Capita

4.3.4 China Movie Theatre Market by Screen Count

4.4 India Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.4.1 India Box Office Market by Value

4.4.2 India Multiplex Theatre Market by Revenue and Footfalls

4.4.3 India Single Screens Theatre Market by Revenue and Footfalls

4.4.4 India Movie Theatre Market by Screen Share

4.4.5 India Movie Theatre Market by Footfall Share

4.4.6 India Movie Theatre Market by Box Office Revenue Share

4.5 EMEA Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.5.1 EMEA Box Office Market by Value

4.5.2 EMEA Movie Theatre Screen by Format

4.5.3 EMEA Movie Theatre Market by Digital-3D Screen Count

4.5.4 EMEA Movie Theatre Market by Premium Large Format Screen Count

4.6 UK Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.6.1 UK Box Office Market by Value

4.6.2 UK Movie Theatre Market by Admission Growth

4.7 Latin America Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.7.1 Latin America Box Office Market by Value

4.7.2 Latin America Movie Theater Market by Digital-3D Screen Count

4.7.3 Latin America Movie Theater Market by Premium Large Format Screen Count

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 North America Movie Theatre Market Competitive Landscape

5.2 The U.S. Box Office Market Players by Average Ticket Price

5.3 The U.S. Movie Theatre Screen Share by Players

5.4 The U.S. Movie Theatre Site Share by Players

5.5 The U.S. Movie Attendance by Players

5.6 The U.S. Screen Count by Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Regal Entertainment Group

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Cinemark Holdings

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategy

6.3 AMC Entertainment Group

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategy

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2495570

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald