Digital English Language Learning Market 2020 : Comprehensive Insights and Future Business Scope Report Till 2027

Growing number of educational institutes with digital infrastructure will escalate the Digital English Language Learning Market at a CAGR of 15.2%



Latest market study on “Digital English Language Learning Market to 2027 by Product Type (On-premise and Cloud); Business Type (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer); End User (Academic and Non-Academic) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Digital English Language Learning market is estimated to reach US$ 11,445.6 million by 2027 from US$ 3,247.4 million in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The Digital English Language Learning market has recently witnessed a significant adoption in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and others. The growth in adoption of the Digital English Language Learning is attributed to several factors such as increasing trend of digital education system, increasing number of immigrants for higher education, increasing number of on-site jobes, and others.

There has been constant advancements in the Digital English Language Learning. VIPKid announced a strategic partnership with Scholastic in China which would Scholastic in China which would allow thousands of Scholastic titles to be accessible to VIPKid’s learners in China. The stories would be added to the VIPKID’s library collection and would support the company’s proprietary curriculum. VIPKid also launched V+ a comprehensive upgrade and expansion of the company’s curriculum, technology, and global reach. The V+ initiative broadened VIPKid’s education offerings and included six separate product line that would deliver content to PreK-12 students.

Some of the key companies operating in Digital English Language Learning market across the globe include BABBEL, BUSUU LTD, CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II, INC, DUOLINGO, EF EDUCATION FIRST, ELSA, CORP, HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT, MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION, INC., MONDLY, MACMILLAN (SPRINGER NATURE), NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC, OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, PEARSON PLC, ROSETTA STONE INC, SANAKO CORPORATION, TRANSPARENT LANGUAGE, VIPKID, VOXY, and WORDDIVE LTD among various other leading market players. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The report segments the global Digital English Language Learning market as follows:



Global Digital English Language Learning Market – By Product Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Digital English Language Learning Market – By Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Customer

Global Digital English Language Learning Market – By End-User

Academic Learner

Non-Academic Learner

Global Digital English Language Learning Market – By Geography

North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain , UK, Russia, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South Africa, Middle East, Rest of MEA, South America (SAM), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SAM

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Global Digital English Learning Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Digital English Learning Market – By Business Type

1.3.3 Global Digital English Learning Market – By End-Users

1.3.4 Global Digital English Learning Market – By Geography

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 COVERAGE

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH

4. GLOBAL DIGITAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.3 PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.3.5 South America PEST Analysis

5. DIGITAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Candidates from Asian Countries Enrolling for Competitive Exams to Qualify for Education in Western Countries

5.1.2 Rising Digitalization in Educational Sector

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 Risk of Data Security with Cloud based Digital English Language Learning

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 Governmental Initiatives to Drive the Digital English Language Learning Market

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Leveraging on Advanced and Simplified Technologies in Order to Gain Students’ Interest towards Digital Education

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

To Be Continued…

