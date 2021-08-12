Cloud Based Payroll Software Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027

The global cloud based payroll software market valued at US$ 7.34 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 17.39 Bn by 2027.

The cloud-based payroll infrastructure is maintained and hosted by the third party server and the cost of implementation of cloud-based solutions is lower than that of the on-premise solutions. Further, the use of multiple platforms to manage different HR processes is impractical and time consuming. An edge that cloud-based payroll software have is their ability to offer just about any HR management need. Apart from payroll, these solutions also offer time and attendance along with HR and benefits administration competences all from a single platform. Such benefits are expected to fuel the cloud based payroll software market growth globally.

Market Insights

Amalgamation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cloud-based payroll software is expected to be the trend in the coming years

Customized integration solutions are changing the way businesses operate. Connecting the cloud-based payroll software application with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Content Management System (CMS) software would further enhance the operations of the businesses. The user of a more technologically advanced software would then have a visibility into the different aspects of the company’s accounts and therefore, prepare a more deeply entrenched financial strategy for the organization.

High Cloud Based Payroll Software growth opportunity in ASEAN market

Several countries in the region have experienced the emergence of cloud infrastructure in Asia Pacific lately, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of cloud based payroll software market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Among the Asia Pacific countries, China contributed the maximum market share in 2018, owing to the presence of large number of industries with huge employee base per company.

Industry Vertical Insights

The Cloud Based Payroll Software market is segmented based on Healthcare, Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, BFSI, Retail, Hospitality, Public Sector, and others. The healthcare industry is foreseen to create significant space in the cloud based payroll software market during the forecast period. With an objective to simplify the payroll management systems, several hospitals and pharmaceutical companies are procuring cloud based payroll software. The future of cloud based payroll software market is prominent owing to the significant rising number of hospitals and pharmaceutical companies in the developed countries as well as the developing countries.

Global Cloud Based Payroll Software Market – By Organizational Size

SMEs (Employee Size <250)

Employee Size <50

Employee Size 50-99

Employee Size 100-250

Large Enterprises (Employee Size>250)

Global Cloud Based Payroll Software Market – By Industry Verticals

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Retail

Hospitality

Non-Profit Organizations

Public Sector

Others

Global Cloud Based Payroll Software Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



Company Profiles

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Ceridian HCM, Inc

Intuit, Inc

Oracle Corporation

Paychex, Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc.

The Sage Group plc

SAP SE

Xero Ltd.

Zenefits

