Analyst: Market Companies Have Room for Growth Disposable Diaper

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Disposable Diaper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as P&G (United States), Ontex (Belgium), Kimberly Clark (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Nobel Hygiene (India), etc.

The use of disposable diapers offered improved health care benefits. The leakage from the cloth nappies and the hand to mouth behavior in infants’ leads to many illnesses with a feco-oral mode of transmission. When compared to cloth nappy, the modern age disposable diapers, have displayed a superior ability in containment of urine and feces and reducing contamination and transmission of infection. Also disposable diapers comprise of Super Absorbent Material (SAM) that effectively reduces the occurrence of nappy rash.

On the basis of geography, the market of Disposable Diapers has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Improvement in Absorbency Effectiveness in Diapers

Increase in Disposable Income and Rising Health Care Expenditures

Rising Birth Rate across the Globe and Growing Awareness about Benefits Associated with Disposable Diaper

Surging Social Taboo and Dignity Issues

In addition to the aforementioned factor, Increase in Disposable Income is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail competitive advantage through combined synergies.

The key Vendors profiled in the study are P&G (United States), Ontex (Belgium), Kimberly Clark (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Nobel Hygiene (India), TZMO SA (Poland), WiproEL (India), Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India), ABENA (Denmark) and Patanjali Ayurved (India). A lot of United States players are profiled in the research study indicating a strong market dependence.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Disposable Diapermarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Disposable Diaper Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Disposable Diaper (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Disposable Diaper Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Disposable Diaper market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

