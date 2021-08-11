Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2027

Assessment of the Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market

The recent study on the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

segmented as follows:

Metal oxide based

Phosphorous based

Nitrogen based

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the non-halogenated flame retardant market is segmented as follows:

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Others

On the basis of application, the non-halogenated flame retardant market is segmented as follows:

Polyolefin (PO)

Epoxy

Unsaturated Polyester (UPE)

Rubber

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane (PU)

Styrenics

Engineering thermoplastics (ETP)

Others

On the basis of regions, the global non-halogenated flame retardant market is segmented as follows:

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Japan

To understand and assess the market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, analysis by product type, analysis by application, analysis by end-use industry and analysis by region. The report also provides a competition landscape to offer insights about major players in the market.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about the drivers (demand side and supply side), restraints and key trends in the market. The following section includes market analysis on the basis of product type, followed by end-use industry, application and regions.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various segments, covering present scenarios and future prospects. The report considers 2014 as base year, with market numbers estimated for 2015. The market has been forecast from 2015 onwards.

To calculate the market size, the report considers average price of NHFR across geographies on a regional basis. Data points such as regional split and market split, by product type, end-use industry and application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been also been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue as well as volume of NHFR market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market would take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of various analysis considering the supply side, demand side and dynamics of the parent market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the non-halogenated flame retardant market.

As previously highlighted, the market for NHFR is split into various sub-categories on the basis of region, product type, end-use industry and application. These segments or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the non-halogenated flame retardant market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of NHFR market by region, application, end-use industry and product type, and their revenue forecast in terms of absolute $ opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global NHFR market.

In the final section of the report, the NHFR market landscape is included, in order to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, companies’ presence in NHFR product portfolio and key differentiators. Some of the market players featured in the section are as follows:

Clariant International Limited

Albemarle Corporation

Israel Chemical Limited

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A

Chemtura Corporation

Nabaltec AG

FRX Polymer Inc

Huber Engineered Material

Amfine Chemical Corporation

THOR Group Ltd.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market establish their foothold in the current Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market solidify their position in the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market?

