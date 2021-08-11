Horse Riding Equipment Market Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth and Trends
Sales of horse riding equipment is largely influenced by increasing investment of individuals in recreational sporting activity. Fast paced lifestyle of individuals has triggered rising participation of people in several recreational activities and horse riding sporting is no exception.
The global Horse Riding Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Horse Riding Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dainese
Ariat International
Decathlon
Cavallo GmbH
Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH
HKM Sports Equipment
Beval Saddlery
Antares Sellier
Horseware Products
Fabtron Inc
Equetech
Kerrits
Mountain Horse
Noble Outfitters
Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Equine Equipment
Rider Equipment
Segment by Application
Specialty Stores
Sporting Goods Shop
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Online Retailers
Others
