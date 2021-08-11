EFSS Solutions Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Introduction

EFSS Solutions Market

EFSS, also known as enterprise file synchronization and sharing, refers to software services that facilitate the secured synchronization and sharing of files, documents, photos, etc. in an organization. It supports the sharing and syncing of data from multiple devices among employees, partners, and external customers. In this study, it has been unfolded that the global EFSS solutions market is projected to boom at a moderate rate over the next couple of years. It enables in securing the privacy of the organization. This, in turn, is presumed to merge as the key driver of the EFSS solutions market in the upcoming years.

The technology provides an efficient way of sharing data, which is poised to motivate the adoption in the years to come. In addition, the popular ongoing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is further anticipated to motivate the adoption of the technology. These factors are responsible for the development of the EFSS solutions market.

The advancements in cloud technology are likely to lead the expansion of the EFSS solutions market in the forthcoming years. It has encouraged the adoption of EFSS solutions in both large as well as small & medium enterprises. This, in turn, is presumed to push the EFSS solutions market on its growth trajectory for the next few years. The introduction of cloud services has brought the cost down, which is another factor projected to catalyze the growth rate of the EFSS solutions market. However, factors such as high capital investment, coupled with lack of awareness, are prognosticated to impede the EFSS solution market growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Players of Global EFSS Solutions Market –

Citrix

Egnyte

Dropbox

Syncplicity

Acronis

Box Enterprise

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the global EFSS solutions market has been divided into on-premises and cloud-based.

On the basis of end-use / application, the EFSS solutions market has been divided into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis:

Five key regions of the global EFSS solutions market profiled in this report are – North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, and MEA (the Middle East and Africa). These regional segments are further analyzed on the basis of key country-level EFSS solutions market. Asia Pacific holds tremendous growth potential and is anticipated to register a high CAGR during the evaluation period. China and India, the two fast-developing economies in the region, are expected to lead the expansion of the EFSS solutions market in the nearby future. Also, the rising innovations and their adoptions in the IT industry is poised to have an encouraging impact on the regional EFSS solutions market in the upcoming years. The shift witnessed in the region towards digitization, supported by the governments, is expected to accelerate revenue creation for the market players.

Industry News:

In August 2019, a cloud-agnostic EFSS platform, FileCloud, has released its inaugural annual cloud & data security report, which highlights that the enterprises remain passive about the advancements of their cloud efforts.

In February 2019, Idaptive has announced the launch of its latest identity as a service platform, Next-Gen Access Cloud.

Major Key Points of Global EFSS Solutions Market

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

Chapter 9 Historical and Current EFSS Solutions in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10 Historical and Current EFSS Solutions in South America (2013-2018)

