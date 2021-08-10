What Annual Growth Rate Do Molecular Imaging Device Market Holds? …..Stay Tuned With Key Industry Developments

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Molecular Imaging Device Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as GE Healthcare (United States), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), PerkinElmer (United States), Cyclopharma (France), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan) etc.

Molecular Imaging is a type of technique used by the devices so that they can provide better quality pictures or can ensure the full digital representation of internal organs in a body. Physicians use these devices to diagnose the diseases associated with the human body. Moreover, it also offers a unique insight into the human body allows the physicians to personalize patient care in terms of diagnosis. Molecular imaging devices ensures in delivering different information coupled with the potential disease in a body. Furthermore, it also provides information which is unattainable by other imaging technologies. Hence it is Important to have these molecular imaging devices. According to United States Department of Health and Human Services, there has been a significant rise in a number of cancer death rates with figure stood up to ~512,000 in the United States alone in 2015, for control & dropping death rates, it’s required to implement imaging device. So, the future for molecular imaging device looks promising.

The market study is being classified by Type (Nuclear Medicine, PET/CT, PET Radiopharmacy and Other), by Application (Oncology, Cardio and vascular, Neurology and Others (brain imaging, tumors, Alzheimer’s, aneurysms, bone scanning, irregular or inadequate functioning of organs, myocardial perfusion imaging)) and major geographies with country level break-up.

GE Healthcare (United States), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), PerkinElmer (United States), Cyclopharma (France), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Scintomics (Germany), CardiArc Ltd. (United States), Digirad Corporation (United States) and Gamma Medica (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Gvi Medical Devices (United States), Hitachi (Japan), Mediso (Europe), CMR Naviscan (United States), NeuroLogica Corp (United States), Toshiba (Japan) and Molecular Devices (United States).

The Players having a strong hold in the market are Siemens AG and Hitachi Medical Corporation. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Molecular Imaging Device market throughout the predicted period.

AdvanceMarketAnalytics has segmented the market of Global Molecular Imaging Device market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Molecular Imaging Device has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). North America region held largest market share in the year 2018. If we see Market by Imaging technologies, the sub-segment i.e. Gamma camera will boost the Molecular Imaging Device market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by End users, the sub-segment i.e. Hospitals will boost the Molecular Imaging Device market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Molecular imaging agents, the sub-segment i.e. Small molecules will boost the Molecular Imaging Device market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Resulting in Increased Demand for Diagnostic Equipment

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population with Weaker Immune System

Market Trend:

Adoption Of Personalize Patient Care through These Devices

Mounting Consistent Innovation in Technology and Growing Availability of These Devices

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Molecular Imaging Systems

Restraints:

Insufficient Supply of Molecular Isotopes in North America Region is Hampering the Market

High Cost of These Molecular Imaging Devices

Opportunities:

Growing Technological Advancements in the Medical Sector Such as Non-Ionizing Bio-Imaging Techniques, Including CT and MRI, Scans In Hospitals

Rising Demand for Highly Accurate and Most Efficient Imaging Devices

Challenges:

Issue Related Towards Product Recalls and Safety Concerns towards These Devices

Low Availability of Health Insurance Provider and Limited Government Support Policies in Developing Nations

May 2019, Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) has entered into an agreement on the joint development of artificial intelligence (AI) with Enlitic, Inc. (Enlitic), a pioneering startup company which specializes in developing AI for medical image analysis.

On 14TH May 2019, United Imaging Healthcare (UIH) presented its full portfolio of diagnosis, radiotherapy equipment, AI and digital medical products and solutions at the China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) 2019. They presented this product through a theme “Desire to create”. UNI presented a total of 8 cutting-edge new products, together with the latest trail-blazing researches on molecular imaging.

Molecular Imaging Device Manufacturers, Healthcare Industry, Potential Investors, Industry Associations, Marketing & Consulting Firms, Government & Regulatory Bodies and Others

