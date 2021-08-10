Growth Rate in Coastal Surveillance Market Including Key Players ongsberg Gruppen, SAAB AB, Terma A/S

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Coastal Surveillance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Kongsberg Gruppen (United Kingdom), SAAB AB (Sweden), Terma A/S (Denmark), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) etc.

Summary:

Global Coastal Surveillance Market Overview:

The global requirement to shorten mission cycle time and escalation in asymmetric warfare will help to boost global coastal surveillance market in the forecasted period. Coastal surveillance act as a “virtual fence” that is recognition, identification, tracking and destruction of the intruders. The application includes electronic warfare, communication, intelligence, computer, and surveillance. The coastal surveillance systems are more significantly used for search and rescue missions which act valuable for the global coastal surveillance market. According to AMA, the Global Coastal Surveillance market is expected to see growth rate of 3.38%

Market Drivers:

Growing Application in Low Airspace Monitoring In the Navy Sector

Increasing Number of Number of Pirate Attacks on Ships Globally

Market Trend:

Huge Demand Due To Growing Terrorism Threats and Regional Conflicts among the Neighboring Countries

Rapid Growth in Situational Awareness

Restraints:

Scarcity of Resources to Manage the Change in Technological Environment

Low Awareness about the Applications

Opportunities:

Upsurge Demand for Detection of Submarine Periscope As Well As Radar Antenna from the Coastal Surveillance Centers

Growing Requirement of Maritime Traffic Control All Over the World

Challenges:

Introduction of Stealth Technology

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Kongsberg Gruppen (United Kingdom), SAAB AB (Sweden), Terma A/S (Denmark), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Indra Sistemas S A, (Spain), The Raytheon Company (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States) and Controp Precision Technologies (Israel). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Frequentis Ag (Austria), Kelvin Hughes (United Kingdom) and Selex Es Spa (Italy). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see European Manufacturers to retain maximum share of Global Coastal Surveillance market by 2024. Considering Market by Scale, the sub-segment i.e. Large Scale Surveillance will boost the Coastal Surveillance market. Considering Market by Structure, the sub-segment i.e. National will boost the Coastal Surveillance market. Considering Market by End User, the sub-segment i.e. Naval will boost the Coastal Surveillance market.

Market Highlights:

On 14th May 2019, Northrop Grumman Corporation has received a 46 million dollars delivery order for eight Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) Units.

On 8th April 2019, JAMAICA reinforces its coastal surveillance with THALES’S high technology. The Thales Coast Watcher 100 is long-range coastal surveillance radar for unmanned round the clock operation manufactured in Rouen. This system is designed for advanced maritime surveillance, through optimal detection identification and tracking of small, highly maneuverable and fast targets in challenging environments (high seas, rain, etc.) as well low-altitude airborne threats.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

