Mobile Backend As A Service Market Set to Register 41.1% CAGR During 2020-2025 | Oracle Corporation, Built.Io, Kony, IBM Corporation, Appcelerator, Microsoft Corporation

Global Mobile Backend As A Service Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 41.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 61350 million by 2025, from USD 15500 million in 2019.

The Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Oracle Corporation, Built.Io, Kony, IBM Corporation, Appcelerator, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudmine, Anypresence, Kinvey, KII Corporation, Parse, Feedhenry, etc.

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Android

iOS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data and Application Integration

Identity and Access Management

Usage Analytics

Support and Maintenance Service

Table of Content:

1 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Oracle Corporation

2.1.1 Oracle Corporation Details

2.1.2 Oracle Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Oracle Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Oracle Corporation Product and Services

2.1.5 Oracle Corporation Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Built.Io

2.2.1 Built.Io Details

2.2.2 Built.Io Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Built.Io SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Built.Io Product and Services

2.2.5 Built.Io Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Kony

2.3.1 Kony Details

2.3.2 Kony Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Kony SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Kony Product and Services

2.3.5 Kony Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 IBM Corporation

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

