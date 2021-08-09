IoT in Manufacturing Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

The Business Research Company’s IoT in Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global IoT in manufacturing market was valued at about $183.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $384.67 billion at a CAGR of 20.3% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the IoT in manufacturing market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The IoT in manufacturing market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The IoT in Manufacturing market consists of sales of IoT enabled systems, devices and software in the manufacturing industry. The IoT in manufacturing market offers IoT-based solutions such as quality management, predictive maintenance, supply chain management and others with the help of IoT based systems and devices that enable interaction among machines, devices, and things in real-time.

Increasing need for customized products are expected to benefit the IoT in manufacturing market, as they enhance capabilities of manufacturers in discovering innovative ways to create customized products. Customers focus on tailor-made products lead to increase in demand for shorter manufacturing time. Companies in the industry are being pressurized to deliver enhanced and innovative products at a faster pace.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the IoT in manufacturing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the IoT in manufacturing market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems

