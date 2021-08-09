Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review, 2019-Golden Pass Signs High Volume Contract with Ocean LNG

Summary

Of the long-term LNG contracts signed in 2019, most were on export of LNG from the US and Mozambique. The biggest long-term LNG contract signed in 2019 was between Golden Pass Products Llc and Ocean LNG Limited on April 1, 2019. According to the contract, , Golden Pass Products will supply 15.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for a period of 20 years, from 2024 to 2044, to Ocean LNG Limited. The LNG will be supplied from the Golden Pass II LNG liquefaction terminal in Texas, US.

Scope

– Details of long-term LNG contracts signed in 2019 by country and company

– Comparison of LNG contracted capacity and share by key importing and exporting countries between 2019 and 2018

– Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key seller and purchaser companies between 2019 and 2018

– Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies during 2017 to 2019

– Obtain information on the long-term LNG contracts signed globally for 2019 and 2018

– Identify countries and companies involved in signing of long-term LNG contracts for both the years

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of long-term LNG contracts data

– Keep abreast of recent long-term LNG contracts signed globally

