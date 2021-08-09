Coconut Flour Market Movement-detailed Research Analysis 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Coconut Flour Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Coconut Flour .

This report studies the global market size of Coconut Flour , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Coconut Flour Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Coconut Flour history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Coconut Flour market, the following companies are covered:

manufacturers along with a nutritional and healthy source of dietary fibre for consumers.

Unfavourable climatic conditions for the production of coconut

One of the major restraints for the production of coconut flour in the North America region is the unfavourable climatic conditions due to which coconut cannot be produced domestically. The fruit is either exported from Latin America or from the Asia Pacific countries were coconut is available readily. Brazil was the top coconut producing country till 2010; however, now three Asian countries namely Philippines, Indonesia, and India are the major coconut producing countries. Almost 90% of the global supply of coconuts comes from Asia. The Philippines exports more than $1 billion worth of coconuts to the United States alone.

North America Coconut Flour Market Attractiveness Analysis

Among all the types, the market for organic coconut flour is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% in terms of volume during the forecast period. For instance, Bob’s Red Mill Paleo Baking Flour which includes almond flour, arrowroot starch, coconut flour, and tapioca flour was launched by the company in 2016. The product has been quite popular amongst consumers. Companies are catering to the service of grain-free lifestyle, as consumers are looking for more unique gluten free flour blends. The millennial generation is the major contributor to this ongoing trend in the region.

The wide-ranging benefits of coconut flour are boosting its demand in the European and North American markets

Individual consumers are gradually becoming aware about the various beneficial properties of coconut flour. Coconut flour products are surging in the market as an alternative for baking ingredients in the United States and Europe. It is gaining traction amongst consumers during festival seasons such as Christmas and New Year Eve in Europe. The ingredient is being added to supplement healthy diets owing to its benefits such as antibacterial and antifungal properties.”

