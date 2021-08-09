Barbados Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019-Market Trends, Regulations, Electricity Tariff and Key Company Profiles

Summary

This report elaborates Barbados’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, key company profiles, and electricity tariffs are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, and transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential.

Scope

– Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

Companies Mentioned:

Barbados Light & Power Company Ltd

Table of Content:

Chapter One: List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Barbados, Power Sector Outlook

Chapter Three: Introduction

3.1 Global Data Report Guidance

Chapter Four: Barbados, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

Chapter Five: Barbados, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Power Market, Barbados, Present Scenario

5.2 Power Market, Barbados, Installed Capacity, 2006-2018

5.2.1 Power Market, Barbados, Installed Capacity Mix, 2018

5.3 Power Market, Barbados, Future Outlook

5.3.1 Power Market, Barbados, Installed Capacity, 2019-2030

5.3.2 Power Market, Barbados, Installed Capacity Mix, 2018-2030

5.3.3 Power Market, Barbados, Goal Vs. Possible Achievement

Chapter Six: Power Market, Barbados, Electricity Tariff by Segment

Chapter Seven: Power Market, Barbados, Renewable Policy and Roadmap

7.1 National Energy Policy, 2019-2030

7.2 Barbados National Energy Policy (BNEP), 2017-2037

7.3 Climate Change Policy

7.4 National Sustainable Energy Policy

7.5 The Electric Light and Power Act of 2013

7.6 Net Billing Scheme

7.7 Tax Credits

7.8 Public Sector Smart Energy Program (PSPP)

7.9 Funds and Grants

7.10 New Solar PV system installed in Barbados

Chapter Eight: Barbados, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

8.1 Key Company in the Barbados Power Market: Barbados Light and Power Company

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Services

8.1.3 Contact Information

Chapter Nine: Appendix

9.1 Market Definitions

9.1.1 Power

9.1.2 Installed Capacity

9.1.3 Electricity Generation

9.1.4 Electricity Consumption

9.1.5 Thermal Power Plant

9.1.6 Hydropower Plant

9.1.7 Nuclear Power

9.1.8 Renewable Energy Resources

9.2 Abbreviations

9.3 Methodology

9.4 Coverage

9.4.1 Secondary Research

9.4.2 Primary Research

9.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

9.5 Contact Us

9.6 Disclaimer

