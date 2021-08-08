Recovered Paper Pulp Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019 – 2027

“

“”

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Recovered Paper Pulp Market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Recovered Paper Pulp market.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Recovered Paper Pulp market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Recovered Paper Pulp market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Recovered Paper Pulp market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Market Segmentation

The global recovered paper pulp market can be segmented on the basis of deinking process as

Flotation Deinking

Bleaching

Washing

The global recovered paper pulp market can be segmented on the basis of end-use as

Hygiene Paper

Packaging Paper Carton Board Corrugated Board Flexible Paper

Writing & Printing Paper

Newsprint Paper

Molded Pulp products

Consumer Products & Others

Global Recovered Paper Pulp Market Regional Outlook

Large urban population of Western Europe and North America have high per capita paper consumption, leading to large volume of paper and paperboard municipal waste. Although, legal authorities and leading pulp mills in the geographies have promoted the usage of recovered paper pulp. In U.S., the per capita paper recovery rate is more than 60% of the paper consumed. The per capita paper consumption in India is as low as 9 KG per capita, which is around 5 times less as compared to that in developed economies of Europe. The per capital paper consumption is projected to grow significantly owing to rapidly evolving packaging industry in the country and conventional plastic usage reforms implemented in the country. China and ASEAN countries, along with India are attributed to represent huge potential for the recovered paper pulp market.

Global Recovered Paper Pulp Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global recovered paper pulp market are

Nisseysangyo Co., Ltd.

Northstar Pulp & Paper Company, Inc.

Mercer International Group

Rama Pulp and Papers Limited

UPM Pulp

WestRock Company

Oji Holdings Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Marubeni pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Stora Enso Pulp AB

Regional analysis of recovered paper pulp market includes:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

