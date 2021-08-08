North America Galacto Oligosaccharide Market Key Trends, Challenges and Growth Forecasts 2019-2027: Clasado Biosciences, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group

The North America galacto oligosaccharide market is accounted to US$ 170.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 363.1 Mn by 2027.

Galacto-oligosaccharide is composed of plant sugar that is linked in chains, which are used in dairy products and certain root vegetables. These are produced through the enzymatic conversion of lactose that is used in a variety of food products. They are used as a sweetener and as prebiotics, which is considered as a beneficial bacterium for human & animal consumption. The health benefits associated with Galacto oligosaccharide include cholesterol reduction, anticarcinogenic effects, and development in intestinal health. The growing emphasis on improving digestive health, rising prevalence of chronic diseases in developed economies such as the US and Canada, and increasing health concerns among consumers are some factors surging the growth of the North America galacto oligosaccharide market. For instance, chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease are the major causes of disability and death in developed countries. However, the easy availability of substitute products is the primary factor that hampers the growth of the North America galacto oligosaccharide market during the forecast period. A substantial increase in the demand from infant formula producers is anticipated to deliver significant growth opportunities to the industry players in future.

The North America galacto oligosaccharide market is bifurcated on the basis of type into liquid, and powder. The liquid segment dominated the North America galacto oligosaccharide market owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers and increasing knowledge about the use of galacto-oligosaccharides for the effective functioning of the human body. Also, increasing usage of dietary supplements and the rising demand for functional food has accelerated North America galacto oligosaccharide market growth. Moreover, a shift in lifestyles, rising disposable income, and growing health concerns are some factors that may also provide numerous growth opportunities for the growth of North America galacto oligosaccharide market in future. The demand for liquid galacto-oligosaccharide is comparatively higher than powdered galacto-oligosaccharide as the former is extensively used in food products such as beverages, fermented milk, and so on. Several product developments in North America galacto oligosaccharide market incorporate the use of GOS such as spoonable yogurt, drinking yogurt, and liquid cultured milk. Various players have developed new products and framed innovative strategies such as nectars, yogurt, sugar, and flavored milk, which contains GOS. For instance, King-Prebiotics provides GOS product under the brand name GOS-570-S, which is widely used in dietary supplements, beverages, liquid milk, dairy products, and formulated milk powder.

The North America galacto oligosaccharide market is bifurcated on the basis of application into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and others. Food and beverage industry is dominating the segment. They are in high demand for infant milk formula, follow‐on formula, and infant foods. Due to their relative stability and low-calorie sweetness, they are highly used in the production of several foods such as bread, cakes, butter, cheese, curd, yogurt, and many more. Bread, as other baked goods, is an appropriate food product for the incorporation of GOS as GOS molecules do not get cleaved or consumed at the time of fermentation and baking. Moreover, excessive product drying is avoided as GOS provides high moisture retaining capacity, thereby, providing better taste and texture to the bread. In pastry and bakery products, they attract moisture, improve taste & texture, and provide low-caloric value. Galacto-oligosaccharide is also used to produce specialized foods for elderly consumers. They are highly consumed as functional and low‐cariogenic sugar substitutes. In non-alcoholic beverages, galacto-oligosaccharide is used to enhance the taste and enrich its nutritional value.

A key trend which is projected to affect the North America galacto oligosaccharide market in the coming year is the increasing spectrum of galacto-oligosaccharides in the pharmaceutical, animal feed, and cosmetic industries. Products that contain galacto-oligosaccharide were first launched in Japan in the 1980s. The applications of galacto-oligosaccharide gradually increased globally, owing to various health benefits and have been used in the food processing industry on a large scale. Besides the food industry, the demand for galacto-oligosaccharide is also growing in other application areas such as pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. The physicochemical and physiological properties of GOS makes it suitable for application in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. GOS can be used to cure constipation that is relatively common in older people and pregnant women, which propels the demand for galacto-oligosaccharides in the pharmaceutical industry. Indeed, prebiotic oligosaccharides can stimulate “beneficial” bacteria on human skin and thus are increasingly used to produce cosmetic products. This is expected to stimulate the growth of the North America galacto oligosaccharide market.

Furthermore, galacto-oligosaccharides are used in the poultry and aquaculture industries to help improve the health and growth of animals. It also improves gut microbial ecology in animals. GOS is highly stable in wide temperatures and pH ranges; it is suitable for several applications such as food, feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Moreover, GOS has been generally recognized as safe (GRAS) in the North America galacto oligosaccharide market. Besides, high growth in the skin care and cosmetic industry is expected to be one of the significant factors that drive the growth of North America galacto oligosaccharide market during the forecast period.

Some of the players present in North America galacto oligosaccharide market are Clasado Biosciences, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd, Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Olygose, Vitalus Nutrition, Inc., and AIDP, Inc. among others.

The overall North America galacto oligosaccharide market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America galacto oligosaccharide market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America galacto oligosaccharide market

