Bottled Water Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2017 to 2022

The detailed study on the Bottled Water Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Bottled Water Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Bottled Water Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Bottled Water Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Bottled Water Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Bottled Water Market introspects the scenario of the Bottled Water market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Bottled Water Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Bottled Water Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Bottled Water Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Bottled Water Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Bottled Water Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Bottled Water Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Bottled Water Market:

What are the prospects of the Bottled Water Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Bottled Water Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Bottled Water Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the 'cash cow' for market players in the Bottled Water Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” presents evidence-based insights into the key growth drivers and challenges, discernible consumer adoption trends, prevailing regulatory landscape in various regions, and recent technological advances shaping the dynamics of the bottled water market. The evaluations help market participants to identify prominent investment pockets and avenues in various product segments such as spring water, purified water, mineral water, sparkling bottled water, artisan well water, tap water, and distilled bottled water. The analyses takes a closer look at prospects in key sales channels in the bottled water market such as wholesales, supermarket, convenience store, online retailers, and grocery stores.

Market Definition

Bottled water essentially consists of various types of packaged drinking water and is considered contaminant free. Various products in the bottled water market contain various health promoting ingredients and help in not just meeting the hydration needs of consumers but also offer a number of functional benefits. The demand for bottled water stored in PET bottles is gathering pace among consumers, especially in developing and developed nations. A large chunk of sales in the bottled water market is done using retail stores and from wholesalers. Furthermore, several companies are also focusing on environmental-friendly water treatment technologies and better packaging materials, which will open promising avenues in the market.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the bottled water market to offer holistic insight into the demand dynamics by taking a critical look at various facets influencing it growth. Some of the more useful questions that the report sheds light on include:

Will wholesale/distributor sales channel expected to retain its dominance in the bottled water market?

Which trends will support the lucrative demand for PET bottled water?

Will Europe maintain its status quo as the leading regional market for bottled water throughout the forecast period?

What will underpin staggering rise in demand for bottled water in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)?

To what extent the adoption of home water treatment technologies impede the demand in ten bottled water market?

Competition Tracking of Bottled Water Market

The study offers a granular assessment of the factors that influence the strategic dynamics in the bottled water market. It offers a detailed insight into the product portfolio of prominent players and strategies adopted by them to consolidate their positions. Some of the leading players operating in the global bottled water are Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Nestle S.A, Voss of Norway ASA, Fiji Water Company LLC, and Societe des Eaux Minerales d'Evian SA.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald