Air Brake System Market Survey -Share, Size, Trends and Forecasts, by Top Players :Wabtec Corporation, Haldex AB, Meritor, Inc., WABCO, Knorr-Bremse AG

The air brake system is integrated with heavy as well as commercial vehicles to apply more massive brake effort by the driver. Currently, there are two types of air brake system commonly available in the market namely: disc air brake system and drum air brake system. The method comprises several components such as the compressor, governor, tank, air dryer, foot valve, and brake chamber & slack adjuster among other components. Some of the major drivers who fuel the air brake system market in the forecast period are a rise in sales & production of off-highway trucks and commercial vehicles and the protective nature of air brakes over hydraulic brakes.

The growing focus on electric trucks and buses, the high cost of air brakes over hydraulic brakes, and freezing of air brakes at low temperature are some of the factors which may hamper the air brake system market. However, the mounting technological advancement, regulations related to load carrying capacity and mandates on air brakes installation, and boosting demand of high-speed trains are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for air brake system market in the forecast period.

The “Global Air Brake System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the air brake system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global air brake system market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, vehicle type, and geography. The global air brake system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the air brake system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air brake system market based on brake type, component, and end-users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall air brake system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The air brake system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the air brake system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key air brake system market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the air brake system market are Wabtec Corporation, Haldex AB, Meritor, Inc., WABCO, Knorr-Bremse AG, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Nabtesco Corporation, SORL Auto Parts, Inc., TSE Brakes, Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others.

