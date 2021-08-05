Plant Sterol Esters Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast To 2026

Assessment of the Global Plant Sterol Esters Market

The recent study on the Plant Sterol Esters market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Plant Sterol Esters market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Plant Sterol Esters market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Plant Sterol Esters market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Plant Sterol Esters market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Plant Sterol Esters market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Plant Sterol Esters market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Plant Sterol Esters market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Plant Sterol Esters across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

companies such as Danone (Danacol brand), GFA Foods (Smart balance brand), Meadow Lea (Logicol brand), Unilever (proactiv brand), Dairy Farmers and Uncle

Toby\’s, and Procter & Gamble have started manufacturing and promoting their products based on plant sterol esters. This shows a clear impact on the growth of plant sterol production and consumption which is one of the important reasons to lead the plant sterol ester market to grow. The number of retailers who carry out the sale of similar kinds of products under their own brand name are increasing. For instance, Albert Hein, a Netherland-based company, Asda in the U.K., Kesko in Finland, Sainsbury and Tesco in the U.K. have started selling similar kinds of products under their brand name.

Plant sterol ester to be the most preferred cholesterol lowering agent amongst other substitutes

Nowadays, plant sterol esters, which help to lower the cholesterol level, are widely used across the globe, especially in Europe and North America, in food products, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and as dietary supplements. It is verified by the scholars that constant intake of plant sterol ester lowers the cholesterol level by 7–12%. Over half of the population in the U.S. suffers from high cholesterol. Individuals in the U.S. are shifting focus to the products containing plant sterol esters in order to lower their cholesterol level. Many companies, such as RAISO PLC., BASF SE, and Cargill Incorporated, started the production of plant sterol ester-based products in the late 1990s and have increased their production capacities and facilities in order to meet the growing demand. This in one of the major trend that is driving the growth of the plant sterol market.

Rules and regulations in some countries have led to an increase in the consumption of plant sterol esters in the last five years

As plant sterol esters have been generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by FDA (Food and Drug Association), its addition in a limited amount in many food applications, such as milk, yoghurt, mayonnaise, vegetable oils, coffee, beverages, butter, chocolates, snacks, etc. in many well-developed and emerging countries, such as Finland, Germany, Turkey, Israel, China, Japan, Taiwan, United Sates, Canada, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand, etc. is expected to contribute towards the growth of the plant sterol esters market across the globe during the forecast period. The European Union Scientific committee has also allowed the addition of a limited amount of plant sterol esters in food products, which will also contribute to the increase in the consumption of plant sterol esters. FSANZ (Food Standards Australia and New Zealand) has also allowed the use of phytosterols esters in food products, such as vegetable oil, milk, and breakfast cereals.

Powder segment by form type to dominate market share, on the other hand the oil segment is expected to lose 220 BPS during the forecast period

Powder segment is estimated to account for more than 70% of the total revenue by 2017 and reach nearly 75% by the end of forecast period. The segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1 % over the forecast period. In terms of CAGR and increment $ opportunity, the powder segment is expected to emerge as the most attractive segment over the forecast period. Oil Segment is expected to lose 70 BPS between 2012 and 2017 and 220 BPS between 2017 and 2027.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Plant Sterol Esters market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Plant Sterol Esters market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Plant Sterol Esters market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Plant Sterol Esters market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Plant Sterol Esters market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Plant Sterol Esters market establish their foothold in the current Plant Sterol Esters market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Plant Sterol Esters market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Plant Sterol Esters market solidify their position in the Plant Sterol Esters market?

