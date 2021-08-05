Pigments Market 1Q 2018: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

The “Pigments Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1829?source=atm

competition landscape of the pigments market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global pigments market by segmenting it in terms of product, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for pigments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and end-user segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global pigments market. Key players profiled in the report are The Chemours Company, CRISTAL, Tronox Limited, BASF SE, LANXESS, Clariant International AG, Ferro Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, Cathay Industries Group, Heubach GmbH, Gharda Chemicals Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, and Altana AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market value of the global pigments market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, end-user, and region. Market value and forecast for each product and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Pigments Market, by Product

Inorganic Pigments Titanium Dioxide Iron Oxide Carbon Black Chromium Compounds Others

Organic Pigments Azo Phthalocyanine Quinacridone Others

Specialty Pigments Classic Organic Metallic High-performance Organic Light Interference Complex Inorganic Fluorescent Luminescent/phosphorescent Thermochromic Others



Global Pigments Market, by End-user

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Others

Global Pigments Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries, wherein pigments are employed

The report also includes major production sites of pigments in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the pigments market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global pigments market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market in order to help understand the competition level

It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/1829?source=atm

