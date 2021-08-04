Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Report Analysis 2019-2027

The “Osteoarthritis Drugs Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global osteoarthritis drugs market based on various attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Horizon Pharma plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Ferring B.V., Bioventus Inc, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Limited, Alkem Laboratories, Flexion Therapeutics Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The global osteoarthritis drugs market has been segmented as below:

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Drug Class Corticosteroids NSAIDs & Others Viscosupplementation Agents

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Route Of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market , by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



