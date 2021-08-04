Material Handling Equipment Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2014 – 2020

Business Intelligence Report on the Material Handling Equipment Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Material Handling Equipment Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Material Handling Equipment by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the Material Handling Equipment Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2014 – 2020 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Material Handling Equipment Market during the assessment period.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Material Handling Equipment Market in each regional market.

Key Information that can be drawn from the Material Handling Equipment Market Report:

The pricing structure of products offered by various market players

Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Material Handling Equipment market

Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Material Handling Equipment market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances

Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets

Important queries related to the Material Handling Equipment Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Material Handling Equipment Market? Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Material Handling Equipment Market? How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint? Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Material Handling Equipment Market? What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?

key players mainly from North America, Western Europe, Japan and China. Some of the key players in this industry are Liebherr Group, KION Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Viastore Systems GmbH, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH, Eisenmann AG, Beumer Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Jervis B. Webb Company, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc., Manitowoc Company, Inc., Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. And Toyota Industries Corporation.

Currently, global material handling equipment market is experiencing consolidation between industry players. For example, in 2013, Interroll acquired Portec Group International, Kalmar acquired Mareiport, Toyota industries acquired Cascade in 2012. Companies are also entering into strategic partnerships in material handling equipment market, for instance, in 2014, Liebherr and Kamaz entered in strategic partnership.

Global material handling equipment market is experiencing increasing automation, safety and productivity. Companies are focusing on innovating equipment based on above three factors and as per customer requirements. In Future, we expect to see emergence of high control methodologies in material handling equipment market. Integration of electronic intelligence with material handling equipment is expected to change the global material handling equipment market during next 5-6 years.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the material handling equipment market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

