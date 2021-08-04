Concrete Surface Retarders Market: Global Forecast over 2019 – 2027

Global Concrete Surface Retarders market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Concrete Surface Retarders market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Concrete Surface Retarders , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Concrete Surface Retarders market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

market segmentation and involves the past revenue and future forecasts.

Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global concrete surface retarders market is gaining traction due to substantial growth over the projected period. Growing demand for concrete surface from residential and non-residential construction sector is driving growth of the global concrete surface retards market. Also, the product is applied with fresh concrete and setting process chemically. The growing application of concrete surface retarders that allows better design and better finish to the complex structures is propelling growth of the global concrete surface retards market. Growing demand for modern architecture is likely to fuel growth of the global concrete surface retards market over the forecast period.

The product is cost-effective solution for removing uneven concrete surface. Moreover, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) content is low mainly in the cement, which makes it environmentally friendly. Growing demand for green building materials that lower the ill impacts of construction activities is boosting the growth of the global concrete surface retards market.

Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market: Geographical Analysis

Based on the region, the concrete surface retarders market is segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is expected to dominate the global concrete surface market. however, emerging market in the Asia Pacific is making it lucratively expanding region.

Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key companies operating in the global concrete surface retarders market are BASF, GCP Applied Technologies, RussTech, W. R. Meadows, Parchem Construction Supplies, and Sika.

Market segmentation based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

