Agrochemicals Market expected to reach $276,374 million by 2022, Focusing on top key players like Agrium Inc., American Vanguard Corporation., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cheminova, Chemtura Agrosolutions, Dow Agrosciences LLC, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The agrochemicals market generated revenue of $202,584 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $276,374 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.6%. The term agrochemicals defines a wide range of specifically engineered chemicals, such as pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and others that effectively enhance the crop productivity by increasing soil fertility and protecting the crops against pests and weeds. Agrochemicals are further classified into synthetic, semi-synthetic, and bio-agrochemicals.

The major factors that drive the agrochemicals market include the growth in demand for food, soil degradation, and increased adoption of bio-agrochemicals. Rapid increase in population results in rise in demand for food on a global basis, thus surged the use of agrochemicals to enhance the crop productivity. However, the presence of eco-friendly alternatives and increase in environmental concerns could hamper the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, significant growth opportunities are available in the market for the development of new and safe bio-based agrochemicals

Key Players:

Agrium Inc., American Vanguard Corporation., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cheminova, Chemtura Agrosolutions, Dow Agrosciences LLC, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO), Israel Chemicals Ltd.

The global agrochemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Based on product type, it is bifurcated into fertilizers and pesticides. Fertilizers are further classified into synthetic fertilizers (nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic, and others) and biofertilizers. The pesticides segment is further sub-segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

– Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Agrochemicals market.

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Agrochemicals market

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Trusted current state analysis tools, such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis are employed in the report to assess the Agrochemicals market data to deploy a complete overview of the market. Furthermore, this report gives a complete review of the magnitude and application scope of the Agrochemicals market around the world. A detailed overview of the purchasing criteria and difficulties confronted in the Agrochemicals business sector is also elaborated in this report.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Agrochemicals Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Agrochemicals Market Segmentation

7 Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

