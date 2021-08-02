Silicone Defoamer Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2028

Assessment of the Global Silicone Defoamer Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

companies profiled in the report include Supreme Silicones, Resils Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning Corporation, Clariant International Ltd.,Elkem Silicones, BASF SE, Ashland and Dew Specialty Chemicals

Global silicone defoamer market is segmented as follows:

Global Silicone Defoamer Market Revenue, by Applications

Paper & Pulp

Water Treatment

Paint & Coatings

Food & Beverage

Others

Global Silicone Defoamer Market Revenue, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



