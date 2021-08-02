Global Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Passenger Electric Vehicles Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The passenger electric vehicle market consists of sales of passenger electric vehicles. Passenger electric vehicles use electric motors in the vehicles rather than gasoline-powered drivetrain for running. The passenger electric vehicles are powered by electricity from charging stations or by self-charging devices like turbochargers. Some examples of the vehicles covered under this market include Kia Soul EV, BMW i3, Volkswagen e-Golf, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model S.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2524&type=smp

The global passenger electric vehicles market was valued at about $50.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $122.3 billion at a CAGR of 24.8% through 2022.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the passenger electric vehicles market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2524

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Passenger Electric Vehicles market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the passenger electric vehicles market are focusing on development of technologies to increase the range of the vehicles. Between 2011 and 2019, automobile manufacturers have increased the battery range of their electric models with an average of 38 miles upgrade, which is equivalent to a cumulative 15% increase on average every year. Other developments include fluoride-ion batteries which have higher performance compared to currently used lithium-ion batteries. The fluoride-ion batteries have greater energy density and are more eco- friendly than the current lithium-ion technology. With this new battery technology an EV could go further on a pack of the same physical size or the same distance with a physically smaller battery pack, thus improving the range of the vehicles. Automaker Honda has already invested in the same and is working along with CalTech and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on this technology.

Some of the major players involved in the Passenger Electric Vehicles market are Tesla Motors Inc., BMW AG, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald