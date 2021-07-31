Isocyanates Market Applications Analysis 2019 to 2027

The detailed study on the Isocyanates Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Isocyanates Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Isocyanates Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Isocyanates Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Isocyanates Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Isocyanates Market introspects the scenario of the Isocyanates market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Isocyanates Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Isocyanates Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Isocyanates Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Isocyanates Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Isocyanates Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Isocyanates Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2027

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Isocyanates Market:

What are the prospects of the Isocyanates Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Isocyanates Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Isocyanates Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Isocyanates Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Stringent, Government Imposed Regulations to Slow Down Growth Statistics

The usage of isocyanates in industries is known to pose several occupational health hazards, including skin irritation, breathlessness, with prolonged exposure to leading to asthma. The Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) puts forward permissible exposure limit of 20 ppb for MDI (Methylene diphenyl di-isocyanate) and other technical guidelines on dealing with exposure. Phosgene utilized in isocyanate manufacturing is proving to be detrimental to the ecosystem and carries serious health risks to human health. In addition, isocyanates pose serious occupational health risks, including irritation of the skin, wheezing, cough, and extended isocyanate exposure may also contribute to asthma. The environmental and health risks associated with isocyanates are one of the main variables that restrict the market growth for isocyanates.

“Green” Polyurethanes from Renewable Isocyanates to Be the New Norm

Development of bio-based isocyanates is expected to further drive market growth since crude oil is typically used to generate isocyanates and its pricing on the worldwide market changes the amount in the context of manufacturing. This has resulted in the current market growth of the bio-based isocyanates. Suppliers and suppliers engaged in infrastructure apps are anticipated to benefit greatly from consumer markets as the boom in developing economies in these industries will boost the demand for products based on it.

East Asia Leads with More Than 1/3rd of the Market Share in the Global Isocyanates Market

East Asia is anticipated to see substantial development within the global isocyanates market over the forecast period, with developing economies such as China and India driving the bulk of demand. Flourishing end-use sectors such as building & construction, consumer electronics, and automotive in China and India's emerging markets are anticipated to complement market growth in the Asia Pacific over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to record moderate demand over the forecast period mainly as a result of increased regulatory involvement by organizations such as EPA (the United States Environmental Protection Agency) on MDI and TDI (Toluene di-isocyanate)-related environmental and health impacts. Due to several strict environmental regulations and low development in end-use sectors, Europe is expected to develop at a reduced pace.

Global Isocyanates Market – Enhanced Production Capacity to Act as a Growth Lever

Supply and demand commerce within the global isocyanates market is generally balanced for some raw materials except for MDI which requires more production capacity by 2020. The global isocyanates market is moderately consolidated with a few chemical industry giants capturing a large part of the market share. Proprietary technology is a barrier to entry and several other small and medium scale competitors are contending for the top spot through capacity expansion. In 2017, Vencronex, a frontrunner within the isocyanates market, expanded its aliphatic isocyanate plant in Thailand. German chemical giant BASF expanded its capacity for the production of hardeners at its Ludwigshafen site in Germany. Dow Chemical partnered with several companies including Univar Solutions, to channel its isocyanates offerings throughout North America and Europe. New competitors are working on developing new isocyanate free alternatives from renewable isocyanates and bio-based white dextrins.

