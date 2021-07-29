Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Likely to Grow at a Healthy Cagr
In 2018, the market size of Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyvinylpyrrolidone .
This report studies the global market size of Polyvinylpyrrolidone , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/19707?source=atm
This study presents the Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Polyvinylpyrrolidone history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Polyvinylpyrrolidone market, the following companies are covered:
segmented as follows:
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Grade
- Low Molecular Weight
- K12
- K17
- Medium Molecular Weight
- K25
- K30
- High Molecular Weight
- K90
- Others (including K60 and K120)
- Crospovidone
- Copovidone
- Others (including K15 and K40)
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Application
- Pharmaceutical
- Tablets
- Liquid Suspension/Ointments
- Injections
- Solvents
- Paints & Coatings
- Inks
- Polishing Agents
- Electrical & Electronics
- Batteries
- PCBs
- Others (including Screens and CMPs)
- Adhesives
- Skin Adhesives
- Hot Melt Adhesives
- Thickeners
- Cosmetics
- Hair Fixative Polymers
- Skin Care
- Perfumes
- Oral Care
- Food & Beverages
- Non-alcoholic
- Alcoholic
- Home Care
- Agrochemicals
- Ceramics
- Metal Quenching
- Membranes
- Hemodialysis
- Water
- Others (including Synthetic Fibers and Paper Manufacturing)
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Global and regional market share of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn), by grade, application, and region for the period between 2018 and 2027
- Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027
- Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market
- Import-export analysis of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for all major countries in 2017
- Price trend forecast of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of grade
- Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market
- Regulatory landscape
- Market attractiveness analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by grade, application, and region
- Key findings of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for each region, and in-depth analysis of major grade and application segments in terms of volume and value
- Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies for 2018
- Product mapping of all the players against product type, brand name, K-value and application parameters
- Detailed profiles of major players operating in the market
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/19707?source=atm
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Polyvinylpyrrolidone product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyvinylpyrrolidone , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyvinylpyrrolidone in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Polyvinylpyrrolidone competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Polyvinylpyrrolidone breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/19707?source=atm
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Polyvinylpyrrolidone market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polyvinylpyrrolidone sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald