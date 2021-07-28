Party Balloon: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Party Balloon Market 2020

Partying and balloons go hand in hand. It has become symbolic all over the world to celebrate birthdays, weddings, engagements and any other event with colorful balloons. Balloons come in all sizes and shapes and are made of latex material or foil. These expand or inflate when air or other gas is forced into them. Balloons are attractive and instantly make a place feel festive. Thanks to the different businesses that are into creating these products, customers can enjoy colorful balloons in attractive designs and prints anytime they want.

This report concentrates on the value and the volume of the global party balloon market based on the global, regional and company level. Based on global values, the report uses historical data and future prospects to create a conclusion. Based on individual companies, the report takes various data like revenue, market share, and production capacity to analyze facts. In 2018, which is the base year considered by this report, the global party balloon market was valued at USD 220 million. By the end of the year 2025, this number is set to increase to USD 330 million. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is 5.3%.

Market Segmentation

There are three major segmentations considered by the report. Based on the manufacturers or key players, there are 20 different companies evaluated. Few top names in the list are Latex Occidental, Pioneer Balloon, Colour Way, BELBAL, Rubek Balloons, and CTI Industries. Latex Occidental accounted for 1.846% of the global market share when it came to party balloons. Other players, including the popular CTI Industries and BELBAL, contributed to 1.129% and 1.116% respectively.

These top players will take the higher end of the market share owing to their great after sales service and the availability of better varieties of products. They also boast of a better technical process in creating products.

Based on the type, the report discusses both latex party balloons and foil party balloons. Based on the application, both commercial and residential usage are analyzed in detail.

Regional Analysis

The regions and countries considered for analysis by the report are North America, Europe, China, and Japan. North America and Europe have been top players and will show considerable increase in the forecast period too. The adaptation to a party lifestyle will make Asia pacific regions, especially countries like China, Japan, and India leading players in grabbing the market share too. The demand and supply in all these regions are discussed in detail by the report.

Industry News

In the year 2019, one of the biggest challenges that party supply stores and balloon manufacturers are facing is the difficulty in finding helium. Helium balloons have always been top favorites in all parties. The overall demand for helium and the unavailability to find the same easily is a challenge that the party balloon industry has to address in the near future.

