New Exclusive Report on Laboratory Filtration Market Involving Strategy 2019 |Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories), Becton, Dickinson and Company, etc.

The market intelligence report on the Laboratory Filtration market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global laboratory filtration market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.06 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Filtration and separation technology all around the world is widely used in modern industrialized countries and is rapidly being applied in developing countries as well. Filtration is an initial and essential process in pharmaceutical, and bio scientific laboratory applications. Filtration is also important and widely used as one of the unit operations of pharmaceutical technology. It may be simultaneously combined with other unit operations to process the feed stream, as in the bio-filter, which is a combined filter and biological digestion device. Filtration is a technique that is used to separate solids from liquids or solution by interposing a filter medium through which solutions or liquids can pass.

Key participants include Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and Roche Diagnostics.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end- use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Laboratory Filtration market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Technology (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Microfiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Vacuum Filtration

Nanofiltration

Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Filtration Assemblies Microfiltration Assemblies Reverse Osmosis Assemblies Ultrafiltration Assemblies Vacuum Filtration Assemblies Others

Filtration Media Filter Papers Cellulose Filter Papers Glass Microfiber Filter Papers Quartz Filter Papers Membrane Filters Syringe Filters Syringeless Filters Capsule Filters Filtration Microplates Others

Filtration Accessories Filter Holders Filter Funnels Filter Dispensers Filter Flasks Filter Housings Cartridges Vacuum Pumps Seals Other Accessories



End Use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Companies

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Further key findings from the report suggest

Laboratory Filtration market is growing at a CAGR of 5% in Asia-Pacific followed by North America & Europe, with 7.0% and 6.9% CAGR, respectively.

Currently, North America dominates the market for Laboratory Filtration, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe. Not much increase in the share of regions of MEA & Latin America is expected in the forecast period.

Growing research activities in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries and increasing usage of filtration products are also contributing to the growth of the laboratory filtration market. Clinical research in pharmaceutical companies and scientific institutions are resulting in the development of new medicines, which is also helping the market growth.

Filtration technology is a lively dynamic field where academic centers, corporate R&D labs and government research provide highly innovative developments. These factors are expected to boost the market positively during the forecast period…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

