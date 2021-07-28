New Exclusive Report on Electronic Warfare Market 2019-2026 with Top Vendors Players like Honeywell International, Thales Group, Bosch, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Others

The market intelligence report on the Electronic Warfare market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Electronic Warfare market was USD 25.813 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2019 to 2026. Electronic Warfare can be defined as the warfare conducted using electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic Warfare usually employs radio waves or laser light to confuse or disable the enemy’s electronics. It can involve listening to or collecting the enemy’s radio signals or sensing the radar of an incoming missile. Advanced electronic attack solutions are used to deliver non-kinetic and digital effects, while still providing a cloak of protection for the platforms. Increasing transnational and regional instability is the primary factors responsible for the growth of the market. Another major factor for the growth of the market is the increasing focus on Cognitive electronic warfare technology, which will spur the demand for Electronic Warfare over the forecast period. However, the high cost of equipment will be a significant factor obstructing the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Key participants include Honeywell International (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Bosch (Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Kvh Industries (U.S.), Moog, Inc.(U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Fairchild Semiconductors (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), Xsens (Netherlands), Sensonor AS (Norway), and VectorNav Technologies (U.S.).

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end- use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Electronic Warfare market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Capability (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electronic Support Signal Intelligence Electronic Intelligence Communication Intelligence Others

Electronic Attack Active Passive

Electronic Protective Anti-Active Anti-Passive



Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Aerial Fighter Jets Transport aircraft Special Mission Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Land Vehicle Mounted Soldiers Base Stations

Naval Ships Submarines Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Space

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electronic Warfare Equipment Jammers Radar Jammers Electronic Jammers Barrage Jammers Sweep jammers Spot Jammers Pulse Jammers Digital Radio Frequency Memory Jammers Corner Reflector Communication Jammers Remote Controlled Improvised explosive device jammers Self-Protective EW suite Countermeasure dispensing system Decoys Towed Decoys Active Decoys Drone Decoys Flare Dispenser Chaff Dispenser Directed Energy Weapons Direction Finders Directional Infrared Countermeasure Anti-Radiation missile Antennas IR Missile Warning System Identification Friend or Foe Laser Warning System Electromagnetic shielding/hardening material Radar warning receiver Counter UAV Interference mitigation system Electromagnetic pulse weapons

Electronic warfare operational support Software Training & Simulation



Further key findings from the report suggest

Nations, globally, are en route to modernizing defense programs and increasing the procurement of advance electronic warfare systems, which will further help market growth over the forecast period.

With the increasing miniaturization of electronic components and the increasing efficiency of the cooling technology, the Radio Frequency systems will get better and the performance of the sensors will also improve.

Equipment like the Krasukha-4 or the Turkish KORAL ground-based jammer can generate very high power output over a broadband of frequencies that can be effective at distances up to 300km, which is a big jump from the previous generation of jammers that had limited ranges and effectiveness while in broadband jamming mode.

Aerial Platform is predicted to be the second-largest segment in the market, with a global market share of over 30% in 2026. Increasing investments being carried out in the segment by the leading market players will be the main factor driving the growth of the segment…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

