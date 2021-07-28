Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027

Over the forecast period of 2020 -2027, the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Sample PDF Of Bariatric Surgery Devices [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001106/

Key factors driving the growth of bariatric surgery devices market are rising prevalence of obesity and growing awareness about obesity and available treatment options. Furthermore, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and technological advancement also accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight out of which 650 million were obese.

Bariatric surgery is a weight loss surgery and a treatment procedure for obesity. There are various types of gastric procedures such as adjustable gastric band, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy and Biliopancreatic Diversion with a Duodenal Switch (BPD-DS). In Adjustable Gastric Band, a band is placed around the stomach by laparoscopic surgery. This leads to the formation of a pouch which lies above the band and has a capacity of 15-20mL. This procedure reduces patient’s weight either by reducing the amount of food intake or slowing down the emptying from the pouch. Other procedures also offers various advantages to the patient.

“Worldwide Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the bariatric surgery devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global bariatric surgery devices market with detailed market segmentation by type, procedure, end user, and geography.

In North America, the market is mainly driven by higher rates to obesity and development of new devices of bariatric surgeries. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Adult obesity rates are highest in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary. In Asia Pacific, diabetes and obesity is found to be prevalent among the geriatric population and children in India and other countries.

The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into gastric bands, gastric balloons, electrical stimulation devices, gastric emptying devices, suturing devices, and others On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into adjustable gastric band, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Biliopancreatic Diversion with a Duodenal Switch (BPD-DS) and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into bariatric surgery clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospital pharmacies, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global bariatric surgery devices market based on type, procedure and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall bariatric surgery devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Also, increasing number of patients opting for Adjustable Gastric Band procedure speed ups the progress of the market in Asia Pacific

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Some of the key players influencing the market are:-

ALLERGAN,

Medtronic,

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.,

GI Dynamics Inc.,

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.,

USGI Medical,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Cousin Biotech,

Mediflex Surgical Products,

Apollo Endosurgery Inc

and others.

Also, The report also includes the profiles of key Bariatric Surgery Devices manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last three years, key development in past five years.

Buy Full [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001106/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald