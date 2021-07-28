Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2027

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 21,2020 –

The demand for electric power steering in the automotive industry is on the rise due to improved fuel efficiency in vehicles and lower mechanical complexity. The increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles along with demand for advanced safety and convenience are contributing towards a healthy growth of the automotive electric power steering market. Major market manufacturers are adopting various strategies, including technological innovations and mergers and acquisitions for their growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. GKN Automotive Limited, 2. Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., 3. Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., 4. JTEKT Corporation, 5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, 6. Nexteer Automotive Corporation, 7. NSK Ltd., 8. Robert Bosch GmbH, 9. Showa Corporation, 10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What is the Dynamics of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market?

The automotive electric power steering market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as initiatives by manufacturers to reduce weight and vehicle complexity. Also, regulatory concerns encouraging the use of efficient technology are expected to propel the market growth. However, these systems are costlier than traditional steering systems. This factor may negatively influence the growth of the automotive electric power steering market during the forecast period. However, increasing adoption in commercial vehicles is likely to showcase significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the automotive electric power steering market in the future.

What is the SCOPE of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market?

The “Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive electric power steering market with detailed market segmentation by component, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive electric power steering market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive electric power steering market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global automotive electric power steering market is segmented on the basis of component and vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as steering column, steering motor, sensor, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

What is the Regional Framework of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive electric power steering market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive electric power steering market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

