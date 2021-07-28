Automotive Data Logger Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2027 | ABB, Danlaw Technologies India, Influx Technology, IPETRONIK, MadgeTech

Sameer Joshi

The data logger records data concerning location with a built-in instrument or sensor or via external devices and sensors. Increasing use of electronic systems in the automobiles and use of sensors and cameras has generated a high demand for the testing and diagnosis of vehicles. Data loggers in vehicles are used for automotive emission testing and performance evaluation. Strong focus on building self-driving cars and environment-friendly transportation will contribute to the growth of the automotive data logger market.

What is the Dynamics of Automotive Data Logger Market?

A rise in the number of electronic products in vehicles has significantly contributed to the growth of the automotive data logger market. Moreover, increasing production of electronic and autonomous vehicles is further contributing to the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the data acquisition system may hamper the growth of the automotive data logger market during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand for real-time vehicle data would create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the automotive data logger market over the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Automotive Data Logger Market?

The “Global Automotive Data Logger Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive data logger market with detailed market segmentation by channel, connection, application, and geography. The global automotive data logger market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive data logger market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global automotive data logger market is segmented on the basis of channel, connection, and application. Based on channel, the market is segmented as Ethernet, LIN, FlexRay, and CAN & CAN FD. On the basis of the connection, the market is segmented as USB, Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi, and SD card. The market on the basis of the application is classified as pre-sales and post-sales.

What is the Regional Framework of Automotive Data Logger Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive data logger market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive data logger market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

