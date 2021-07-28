As Per Latest Study, Vein Illuminator Market Growing Massively By 2019-2026 | Venoscope, LLC, Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., Inc., Translite, LLC, Vuetek Scientific

The market intelligence report on the Vein Illuminator market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global vein illuminator market was valued at USD 52.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 510.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 31.7 percent. Vein illuminator is a handheld device which helps professionals to find a superficial vein for venipuncture. Innovative and advanced technologies improved healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a large number of vein illuminating manufacturing companies.

Key participants include Venoscope, LLC, Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., Inc., Translite, LLC, Vuetek Scientific, LLC, ZD Medical, Inc., Infrared Imaging Systems, Accuvein, Inc., Cambridge Medical (Asia) Private Ltd

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Vein Illuminator market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Infrared Illumination (NIR)

Transillumination

Ultrasound

Others

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

IV Access

Blood draw

Others

End use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Blood Donation Camps

Academic Institutions

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

AccuVein Inc. is one of the global leaders in medical imaging solutions. The company’s vein viewing system was the world’s first handheld, non-contact vein illumination solution

North America is predicted to hold the largest share of the Vein Illuminator access market because of the growing population and high rate of technology adoption

Vein illuminator device is used for locating veins in dark-skinned patients, obese patients, whose veins are not visible or palpable, patients suffering from burn injuries, agitated patients, thus it can be used for a wide variety of patients to pricking unnecessary needle sticks to the patient.

Various complications such as hematoma, infections, nerve damage, extravasations, excessive bleeding, edema, thrombosis, and allergies may arise as a result of venipuncture complications which demands the vein illuminator device.

Europe is expected to gain a significant market share by 2026 as the hospitals End User are going to drive market growth

Academic institutions are expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased research and practical application in these institutions drive the demand for vein illuminator devices in this industry…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

